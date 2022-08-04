Jo Koy Excited About New ‘Easter Sunday' Movie Featuring A Filipino Cast

Well known comedian and actor, Jo Koy, joined Colton Bradford ecstatic upon the release of his highly anticipated new movie, 'Easter Sunday.'
The 51-year-old from Tacoma, Washington, is a successful comic by any standard. He's also appeared in over 100 episodes of Chelsea Lately, and appears as a weekly guest on the podcast, 'The Adam Carolla Show.'
Koy stars in Easter Sunday, which revolves around a man returning home for Easter with his family as they laugh, love, drink, eat, riot, and bicker. It highlights a mainly Filipino cast, and, he says, is a moment “33 years in the making.”
The comedy that is based on Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy will hit the theaters this Friday, August 5th, alongside numerous other summer blockbusters.