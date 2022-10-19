Making Waves: How the 1st All-Black Women's Team Is Making an Impact at Head of the Charles

The first all-Black women’s boat will race the famous Head of the Charles Regatta this weekend. The team was organized by Denise Aquino and Patricia Destine, hosts of the growing podcast “Rowing in Color.”

Michelle Sosa, one of the “Rowing in Color” athletes, shares that despite never having rowed together the women are connecting through their group chat and are hopeful for a fast finish.

The team races Saturday, October 22nd. For more information: HOCR | Head Of The Charles® Regatta

The Head of the Charles Regatta, a beloved Boston tradition, is bringing together athletes from all over the globe and educating them, and spectators, on sustainability.