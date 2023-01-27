Sponsored Content

Meet Boston: Experience The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame has officially planted its roots in Boston at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

With memorabilia donated by artists, rotating exhibits, lectures, and concerts it’s a one-of-a-kind experience. 

It honors the past, celebrates the present, and encourages future generations in music. Tours bring you through rotating exhibits, on stage, backstage, and even in the dressing rooms. 

Tour tickets are available online at bochcenter.org.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

To learn more about sites and other incredible events and happenings in Boston visit, Meet Boston.com.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Hub Today

Want the scoop on EVERYTHING going on in Boston and around the Bay State? Watch The HUB Today, Tuesday-Thursday 11:30a on NBC10 Boston. Plus, The Hub Today Presents Mom2Mom Mondays at 11:30a and The Hub Today Presents The Chef's Pantry Fridays at 11:30a.

Sponsored Content 1 hour ago

Boston Brings The Heat: ‘The Art of Burning' at The Huntington at the Calderwood Pavilion

workplace culture Jan 26

Former Miss Massachusetts Shares What She Calls Sexual Harassment on TikTok, Goes Viral

Our partners at Meet Boston may help you score the hottest ticket in town, "Hamilton" now playing at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

This article tagged under:

Sponsored ContentBostonhannah donnellyThings to doEvent
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us