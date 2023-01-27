Meet Boston: Experience The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame has officially planted its roots in Boston at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

With memorabilia donated by artists, rotating exhibits, lectures, and concerts it’s a one-of-a-kind experience.

It honors the past, celebrates the present, and encourages future generations in music. Tours bring you through rotating exhibits, on stage, backstage, and even in the dressing rooms.

Tour tickets are available online at bochcenter.org.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

To learn more about sites and other incredible events and happenings in Boston visit, Meet Boston.com.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Our partners at Meet Boston may help you score the hottest ticket in town, "Hamilton" now playing at the Citizens Bank Opera House.