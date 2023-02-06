Meet Boston: Get In on the Live Music Scene at Roadrunner

Boston brings the heat when it comes to live music!

"The Bowery Presents - The Roadrunner Boston" is one of the hottest new venues in town with a convenient location in Brighton.

It's standing room only and general admission, meaning everyone is up on their feet ready to dance and party.

Visit, MeetBoston.com to learn about the other amazing ways to experience live music in and around the city of Boston.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)