Meet The Embrace: New Monument Honoring MLK Jr. & Coretta Scott King Now Open to Public

It’s been a labor of love for artist Hank Willis Thomas, lead architect Jonathan Evans, and the entire Embrace Boston team for more than five years. Evans explains that seeing the public engage with the piece is an unbelievable feeling.

The sculpture of the Kings’ embrace stands upon the 1965 Freedom Plaza. It was important to Evans and his team to ground the Kings’ message and movement in the Boston story of fighting for equity and justice.

As a result, 65 names of other Boston civil rights activists can be found surrounding the sculpture in stone. The stone is laid in a way to mimic the patterns found in traditional African American quilt making.

To learn more about the sites and happenings in Boston visit meetboston.com

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

People have a wide range of opinions about the new sculpture on Boston Common honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.