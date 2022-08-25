Meghan Markle's New Podcast: Everything You Need to Know

Did you hear? Meghan Markle's highly anticipate new podcast, 'Archetypes,' is now on Spotify.

The first episode that aired was titled, "The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams." Markle and longtime friend Serena Williams dive into what they say is the double standard that women face when the word "ambition" is involved.

The description on Spotify says, "In this groundbreaking new podcast, ARCHETYPES, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, investigates the labels that try to hold women back."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Back in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their multi-year partnership between Spotify and their personal production company, Archewell Audio. Now the podcast is finally here. For reaction, watch above.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

The people behind Betches, U Up?, the dating podcast that has exploded on Instagram, are at the Wilbur Theater on Tuesday, June 14th. They stopped by for a conversation on The Hub Today first!

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!



