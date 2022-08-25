Entertainment

Meghan Markle's New Podcast: Everything You Need to Know

The former Royal is jetting to the top of the Spotify list. Have you listened yet?

NBC Universal, Inc.

Did you hear? Meghan Markle's highly anticipate new podcast, 'Archetypes,' is now on Spotify.

The first episode that aired was titled, "The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams." Markle and longtime friend Serena Williams dive into what they say is the double standard that women face when the word "ambition" is involved.

The description on Spotify says, "In this groundbreaking new podcast, ARCHETYPES, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, investigates the labels that try to hold women back."

Back in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their multi-year partnership between Spotify and their personal production company, Archewell Audio. Now the podcast is finally here. For reaction, watch above.

