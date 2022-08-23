MGM Music Hall at Fenway Celebrates Grand Opening

The MGM Music Hall at Fenway just celebrated its Grand Opening and ribbon cutting.

There were so many activities and things for guests to enjoy Monday night upon their red carpet arrival, including custom t-shirts and a signature cocktail of the night -- the Absolut Disco Punch -- being served up in some stellar disco balls.

The venue seats over 5,000 people right in the heart of Fenway. Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International, Paul Salem says, "To be able to put MGM's name on this music hall -- in frankly my favorite city in the world -- really is amazing."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A huge initiative of the new MGM Music Hall at Fenway is the community; which is why they have partnered up with the Boston Arts Academy. The BAA, which is opening its own brand new, state-of-the-art school as it celebrates its 25th anniversary, will allow the students who attend to be exposed to an enriching new environment in which to learn and perform at MGM.

The venue is a joint venture between Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox and Fenway Park, and concert promoter and operator Live Nation.

Godsmack will kick things off with the first concert Saturday, August 27th. Up next: James Taylor.

More than 60 performances are booked through the end of the year, including Bruno Mars, The B-52s, and Lil Nas X.

For more on MGM's upcoming shows and events visit: MGM Music Hall at Fenway | Crossroads Presents.

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!





Derek Zagami has the scoop on The Hingham Shipyard free summer concert series, its outdoor fitness classes, dining, shopping and more. And it all overlooks the beautiful harbor.