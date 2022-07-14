Sponsored Content

New Exhibit Brings You Up Close and Personal With Gorillas at Franklin Park Zoo

The Gorilla Grove is a new, interactive habitat for fascinating primates.

There are so many animals to capture your attention at the Franklin Park Zoo, but right now it's going to the gorillas.

The Gorilla Grove is now open, and it's allowing an up-close-and-personal look at the apes that typically inhabit the tropical forests of Africa.

"It's an interactive, sort of immersive experience for the guest and the gorilla," says Erica Farrell, Assistant Curator of Tropical Forest at Franklin Park.

The new habitat provides an outdoor space for the gorillas, which sets up prime viewing.

For more info, head to ZooNewEngland.org.

