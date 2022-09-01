One Sailboat's Mission to Save the Oceans Comes Through Boston Harbor

Sailing vessel 'Kat' is on a mission to save the oceans. The crew set sail back in 2021 traveling up the coast of Brazil, through the Amazon River and, after more than 60 stops, they finally landed in the Boston Harbor.

The crew is working with "Voice of the Oceans," an international organization committed to fighting plastic pollution in our oceans.

At each stop, they teach a program that strives to bring awareness, education, science, and arts and combines them all together hoping to show people what is actually going on in the ocean.

The sailing vessel itself is a product of the brilliant mind of Heloisa Schurmann and her crewmate (and son), Wilhelm. It is built with sustainability in mind. There is an energy center in the stern of the boat, hydraulic equipment, wastewater treatment system using UV light and more.

Heloisa shares, “The most satisfying part is [ to see ] there are so many people and organizations... even some parts of some governments [that are] involved in changing this whole aspect.”

