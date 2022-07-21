Sponsored Content

Parkers Plate: Time-Saving Tips to Become a Grill Master This Summer

It's time to fire up the grill!

NBC Universal, Inc.

Summer is the best time to fire up the grill and fill those grumbling bellies. Parker Wallace from Parkers Plate joined Anna Rossi to share a few tried-and-true tips to help you maximize your budget.

She shares how to use less-expensive cuts of meat, like bone-in thighs or drumsticks. You can save time and cut down on prep and mess by using pre-cut options like Purdue Fresh Chicken Cuts Diced.

"I like to tell people to think about the triple 'S': We want to talk about saving, seasoning and safety," says Wallace.

She also suggests that, when using the Purdue Fresh Chicken Cuts, to make some delicious skewers — or you can sauté them right on the grill accompanied by fresh peppers or even pineapple.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more info, head to parkersplate.com

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!

   

More Grilling

dinner recipes May 13

Anna’s Perfect Spring Rack of Lamb With Moroccan Carrots and Grilled Potatoes

summer recipes Jul 18

Anna's Favorite Arrosticini Recipe

Keep food poisoning off the summer menu with these tips from Consumer Reports.

This article tagged under:

Sponsored ContentfoodAnna Rossihub todaythe hub today
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us