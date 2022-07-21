Parkers Plate: Time-Saving Tips to Become a Grill Master This Summer

Summer is the best time to fire up the grill and fill those grumbling bellies. Parker Wallace from Parkers Plate joined Anna Rossi to share a few tried-and-true tips to help you maximize your budget.

She shares how to use less-expensive cuts of meat, like bone-in thighs or drumsticks. You can save time and cut down on prep and mess by using pre-cut options like Purdue Fresh Chicken Cuts Diced.

"I like to tell people to think about the triple 'S': We want to talk about saving, seasoning and safety," says Wallace.

She also suggests that, when using the Purdue Fresh Chicken Cuts, to make some delicious skewers — or you can sauté them right on the grill accompanied by fresh peppers or even pineapple.

For more info, head to parkersplate.com

