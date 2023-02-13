PAWSitively Good: Celebrating A Volunteer After Nearly 40 Years of Serving And Saving Animals

Elaine Brem has had a "PAWsitive" impact on countless animals and people's lives at the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton by selflessly assisting in pet adoptions, animal care, and community service for almost 40 years -- nearly since the shelter's founding.

Elaine has touched the lives of countless families, too. Throughout the years she has helped adopt countless cats, helped with feral colonies, works with pet supply stores, and donated items to the shelter and people in need.

She has gone out of her way to make sure that families and their pets are able to stay together, even when times are tough.

Elaine volunteers to take pets to vet appointments and bring families pet food. "One of the things I do is pick up pet food at some of the pet stores that give us pet food that's almost expired that's not expired or bags that are broken", she says, and she brings them to area families.

It was during her selfless acts of kindness that she met a woman who was so moved she donated tens of thousands of dollars to the shelter.

Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton says Elaine is truly one of the most influential volunteers the shelter has ever had.

She is not only a friend to the animals but to the people in the surrounding communities and beyond.

Elaine's actions got her nominated for a PAWSitively Good award, a program run by NBC-owned and Telemundo stations across the county as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign.

PAWSitively Good Awards feature inspiring and powerful stories of individuals, groups, and nonprofit organizations that go above and beyond to help shelter animals find forever homes.

