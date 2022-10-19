Perfect Pregame Devices to Tech-Up Any Tailgate Party

The NFL season is underway and that means it’s time for fans to gear up for game time. Andrew Testa from Verizon shares his top "tailgate tech" picks for football fans.

It starts with a reliable companion, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone. It connects to Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband, giving you the fastest speeds possible even when friends on 4G may be struggling. And it has a dual-screen feature that allows you to multitask, so you can pull up your fantasy roster and text friends about the game at the same time.

When it comes to getting pumped up for the game, music is a must. With the JBL Party Box Speaker, you can blare out your favorite tunes before kick-off and even during commercial breaks. Its IPX4 waterproof rating means it can survive the spilling of nearby beverages or inclement weather, making it the perfect outdoor companion.

Get charged up with the Eco-Friendly CHAMP 10k PD Portable Charger. This portable phone charger charges up to 2 devices simultaneously and holds up to 3 full phone charges, including a fast-charge option to power your phone up to 80% in 30 minutes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Verizon is now offering Xbox All Access in select stores and online. You get a next-gen console and hundreds of games – all on the 5G network that gamers appreciate for speed and reliability.

If you find yourself kicking back and watching the game from home, it also gives you the chance to play your favorite video football game.

Check out more at Phone Deals on iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel & More (verizon.com)