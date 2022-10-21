weddings

Short, Sweet, and Chic: Why Elopement Has a Nice ‘Ring to It' For Many Couples

With costs sky-high, budgets are getting slashed and wedding budgets are no exception. Just ask Janessa White, CEO and co-founder of 'Simply Eloped'.

White says that today's couples are cost-conscious and are putting their finances into other things, so having a large wedding isn't as on-trend as it used to be.

White and her team are on a mission to prove that small and intimate can be amazing.

Simply Eloped provides a tech-enabled platform to help couples plan and purchase elopement or small-scale wedding packages and details all in one place.

From choosing a venue to hair and makeup, all are bookable through the 'Simply Eloped' site.

Since its launch in 2016, the company has married over 10,000 couples across the country.

