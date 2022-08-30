Simple Back-to-School Organizing and Cleaning Tips That Get Your Kids Involved

When the school year starts, so do new routines in the household. But it can also be a time of new clutter and chaos.

Social media star, the Tidy Dad Tyler Moore, has some essential tips that will help you and your kids get organized and in a new groove.

Because people will be moving in and out of the house at different points throughout the day -- whether that be because of a work schedule or a school routine -- Moore suggests to pay close attention to your family's rhythms that start to develop.

He stresses the importance of identifying your family's patterns, developing systems to support those patterns and, in turn, developing routines that can help form healthy habits and behaviors to stay clean and organized.

Moore talks about the importance of teamwork, especially when it comes to setting a good example for your kids.

He says that it's important to give your kids more independence when it comes to tackling small tasks like folding laundry because they can feel a sense of accomplishment in completing each task.

"I feel like with kids, what's so important is that you focus on process, not perfection," he says.

It's not about having the perfect fold in the laundry, for example, but the joy that comes from the praise and encouragement kids receive from trying.

Watch the segment above for more tips from The Tidy Dad!

