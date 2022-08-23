Sneaky STEM: Toys That Teach, Perfect for Fall

As summer ends, the beach balls, sand toys, bounce houses, and croquet sets get ready to get put away. But that doesn't mean the fun has to end.

The Toy Insider's Charlene DeLoach has some great ideas for educational STEM (Science, Technology Math & Engineering) toys for the upcoming fall season. "I like to actually think it stands for Sneaky, Teachable, Engaging Moments," she says.

Top Toys for Learning List:

Squaregles

Squaregles are basically magnetic building pieces. Kids can build structures, so they learn about architecture and engineering. They come in a variety of set sizes, options, and price points.

Clawsome

Kids can learn scientific principles like buoyancy with the Clawsome toy. It is sort of retro, harkening back to the classic arcade claw games.

#Boneless

Get your kids excited about physics with the #Boneless super-charged skateboarders. They skate and do tricks that seem to defy physics and promise hours of fun.

DeLoach offers other toys for kids of all ages and options for non-traditional learners in the Hub Today segment above.

