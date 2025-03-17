Christy Cashman shares her St. Paddy's Day Irish Soda Bread recipe in celebration of the lucky day. Sláinte!
Kilkea Castle’s Authentic Irish Soda Bread
Ingredients:
450g plain flour
1 level teaspoon. bread soda
1 heaped teaspoon. Bextartar (cream of tartar) - optional
Pinch salt
25g soft butter
1 egg, whisked with 250 ml buttermilk
Instructions:
Pre-heat the oven to Gas Mark 6, 200ºC (400ºF).
Sieve the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Rub in the butter.
Pour in the egg and buttermilk mixture and stir well.
Turn out onto a floured board and knead lightly for a minute or two.
Shape into a round and flatten slightly.
Place on a baking sheet.
Mark with a deep cross and bake in the oven for approximately 30-40 minutes.
Allow to cool on a wire rack.
Enjoy with some Butter and Jam, or on the side of a bowl of soup, or as an open sandwich
Learn more about Christy’s upcoming retreat: YOUthink Retreats - Christy Cashman.