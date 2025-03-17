Christy Cashman shares her St. Paddy's Day Irish Soda Bread recipe in celebration of the lucky day. Sláinte!

Kilkea Castle’s Authentic Irish Soda Bread

Ingredients:

450g plain flour

1 level teaspoon. bread soda

1 heaped teaspoon. Bextartar (cream of tartar) - optional

Pinch salt

25g soft butter

1 egg, whisked with 250 ml buttermilk

Instructions:

Pre-heat the oven to Gas Mark 6, 200ºC (400ºF).

Sieve the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Rub in the butter.

Pour in the egg and buttermilk mixture and stir well.

Turn out onto a floured board and knead lightly for a minute or two.

Shape into a round and flatten slightly.

Place on a baking sheet.

Mark with a deep cross and bake in the oven for approximately 30-40 minutes.

Allow to cool on a wire rack.

Enjoy with some Butter and Jam, or on the side of a bowl of soup, or as an open sandwich

Learn more about Christy’s upcoming retreat: YOUthink Retreats - Christy Cashman.