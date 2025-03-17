Food & Drink

St. Paddy's Day Irish Soda Bread Recipe

Christy Cashman

Christy Cashman shares her St. Paddy's Day Irish Soda Bread recipe in celebration of the lucky day. Sláinte!

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Kilkea Castle’s Authentic Irish Soda Bread

Ingredients:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

450g plain flour

1 level teaspoon. bread soda 

1 heaped teaspoon. Bextartar (cream of tartar) - optional

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Weather 4 mins ago

Monday rain coming to an end. Here's what's next

Pinch salt

25g soft butter

1 egg, whisked with 250 ml buttermilk

Instructions:

Pre-heat the oven to Gas Mark 6, 200ºC (400ºF).

Sieve the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Rub in the butter.

Pour in the egg and buttermilk mixture and stir well.

Turn out onto a floured board and knead lightly for a minute or two.

Shape into a round and flatten slightly.

Place on a baking sheet.

Mark with a deep cross and bake in the oven for approximately 30-40 minutes.

Allow to cool on a wire rack.

Enjoy with some Butter and Jam, or on the side of a bowl of soup, or as an open sandwich

Learn more about Christy’s upcoming retreat: YOUthink Retreats - Christy Cashman.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkThe Hub Today
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us