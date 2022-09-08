Students Start at Brand New Boston Arts Academy

September 8th marked the first day of school for students at the Boston Arts Academy, but this was no ordinary start to the school year.

The students are embracing a new year in a brand new, state-of-the-art building on Ipswich Street in the Fenway area.

Boston Arts Academy is the city's only public high school for the visual and performing arts, and every part of this building was designed with the students' needs in mind.

It comes as the BAA celebrates 25 years of serving teenagers who reflect the diversity of Boston's neighborhoods.

The Head of School, Anne Clark, spoke with Anna Rossi about all the excitement surrounding the new facility, which is a dream come true for so many people.

Watch the entire interview above to learn what makes the new Boston Arts Academy facility so unique and how the new building will support students as they grow academically and artistically.

The state-of-the-art, $125 million dollar Boston Arts Academy school, about to open, boasts a Broadway-show quality theater, a rooftop recital area that overlooks Fenway Park, and more.