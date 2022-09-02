dessert

Sweet Treats the Whole Family Will Love

Whether it's summer or fall, fruit-forward desserts are sure to leave everyone wanting more.

Executive Pastry Chef Alyx Abreu from The Banks Fish House stopped by the Hub Today with some delicious treat ideas.

She suggests taking advantage of seasonal fruit such as berries, peaches, and rhubarb before it's too late and whip up treats like strawberry shortcakes, cheesecakes, and more.

And when it comes to satisfying those taste buds, there's no doubt that ice cream cookie sandwiches are a must.

Want to know more about all of the sweet treats and ice cream suggestions? Watch the full segment above for details.

