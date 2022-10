When you think of Halloween, trick or treating must come to mind, but what happens when you outgrow door-to-door treks?

Brittany Di Capua, better known as Instagram's @BostonFoodJournal, has the perfect solution for when you want some adult treats.

From spooky cupcakes and pumpkin beer to bone-chilling charcuterie boards, there's something for everybody to love from this haul.

Watch above to see Brittany's picks for grownup Halloween treats to try for your next get together.

