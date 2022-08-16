The Fairmont Copley Plaza Celebrates 110 Years

The Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston is celebrating a big milestone. The landmark hotel known as "The Grand Dame" of Boston is turning 110 this year.

To celebrate, the hotel on St. James Avenue is throwing a party all month long with a drool-worthy menu from the Oak Long Bar + Kitchen.

It's also taking a trip down memory lane by recreating some of the hotel's most memorable dishes.

Watch: Derek Zagami, who never misses a soiree, explains more about the hotel and the party in the video above.

“We're very proud of that heritage. We've been here for 110 years, and we plan to be here for 110 years more,” says Chef Zaid Khan. The hotel was initially named after American painter, John Singleton Copley.

When the hotel first opened it was called The Copley Plaza Hotel.

1912 was a big year for Boston with the opening of Fenway Park, the Franklin Park Zoo, and that's the year the MBTA began as public transit. Wow, what a year that must have been!

