The Hingham Shipyard Concert Series is Back for Summer 2022

Looking for a perfect spot to spend a summer evening on the South Shore? Head to the Hingham Shipyard, just a quick 30-minute ferry ride from Boston's Rowe's Wharf.

The popular outdoor venue is a great place if you're looking to spend a fun night outside.

The free Hingham Shipyard concert series is back for 2022 and takes place every Friday throughout the summer.

You'll have an incredible water view overlooking the harbor, but bring a lawn chair if you want a place to sit.

This summer, headliners include a variety of local bands from every genre including Kenny Chesney and Aerosmith tribute bands to fan-favorite Booty Vortex for a little soul-funk R&B.

The outdoor venue rocks, but it also offers a variety of retail stores and restaurants.

And if you're searching for a fitness class near you, The Hingham Shipyard offers mobile classes from Move Studios, or you can get your zen on with outdoor yoga classes in the morning or at sunset.

