The Language of the Sea: Creating Custom Signs with Maritime Symbols

Even though the boating season is coming to an end, this entrepreneur's ‘ship’ will keep on sailing.

Talk about a pandemic pivot! Pam Tomlin was producing TV when COVID-19 hit. Then, she decided to sell her house, change gears, and start Ipswich River Craft, making custom maritime signs.

Located on the North Shore in Ipswich, Massachusetts, Tomlin has crafted more than 3,000 handmade nautical signs in the two years since she started her business.

Nautical symbols are all different, and each one corresponds to a certain letter of the English alphabet.  

This article tagged under:

small businesslocal businessmaritime signspam tomlin
