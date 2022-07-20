The Mission Behind ‘The One Last Wave Project'

It started with one name, one board, and one last wave for Dan Fischer to honor his dad. And what it has led to is far beyond what Dan Fisher could have ever anticipated; and this is just the beginning.

Adventure was always at the heart of Fischer’s bond with his father. After losing his dad to a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer in 2019, he didn’t know where to turn for healing. Then, Fischer grabbed his surfboard, wrote his dad’s name on the top, and paddled out into the Rhode Island water.

Fischer grabbed his phone and posted a video on social media inviting people to share the name of a loved one they’ve lost that loved the water so he could take them out surfing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As there were absolutely no expectations when posting this, Fischer simply thought if he could help one person heal that would be cool.

The video went viral and hundreds of submissions came pouring in, and they haven’t stopped since.

There are now three boards filled with over six thousand names. Fischer is committed to what he calls “The One Last Wave Project” until names stop coming in.

Right now it’s just him, but he hopes to bring it global. His dream is to have “surfboards going out around the world and the places where people wanted to have their loved ones experience the water.” This also means working with surfers and shapers across the globe to bring it to life.

To learn more or submit the name of a loved one, visit www.onelastwaveproject.com/.

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!



