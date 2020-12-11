There's Nothing Like the Gift of Lights

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway has traded the checkered flags for millions of holiday lights. The 10th Annual Gift of Lights presented by Eastern Propane and Oil invites families to enjoy beautiful light tunnels, holiday displays, and more all along the two-and-a-half-mile road. The best part: you never have to leave the warmth of your car.

David McGrath, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NH Motor Speedway, explains the course:

"They’ll drive right through the tunnel and go into the infield of the motor speedway where there’s all kinds of cool holiday displays waiting for them. Then, they’ll make their way through the infield and back out the tunnel. They’ll go to the left along the whole backside part of our course they’ll be on."

Something of a dream for racing superfans.

The event supports the Speedway Children’s Charities, a cause near and dear to the NH Motor Speedway community. The non-profit organization has raised over a million dollars over the years and supported nearly 750,000 kids in the northeast.

The event runs through January 3rd. Admission is $25 dollars per car. To learn more, find discounts, and get weather updates visit: https://www.nhms.com/events/gift-of-lights/.

[Sponsored]