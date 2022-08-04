Three Fun Ways to Get Your Kids in the Back- to-School Mindset

Kids will be back in school in just a few short weeks. So now’s the time to start jogging their brains with educational and skill-building activities to get them back in the learning groove.

Here are a few ways to have some educational family fun before the summer's up:

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

One fun way to do it is by taking a trip to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The Drawing the Curtain exhibit explores the whimsical work of Maurice Sendak, the author and illustrator known for Where the Wild Things Are and In the Night Kitchen.

Sendak was also a renowned costume and set designer, and you can experience his amazing work in three dimensions at the Gardner.

When you’re worn out from all the fun, you can even curl up in a reading nook with your favorite book. Drawing the Curtain runs until September 11th and the museum recommends booking your tickets in advance.

You can find more info here: Drawing the Curtain | Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

The Boston Bruins’ When You Read, You Score Program

Speaking of Sendak, Where the Wild Things Are was Bruins left-winger Nick Foligno’s favorite book growing up.

He and some of his teammates made lists of their favorite books for the Bruins’ When You Read, You Score program, done in conjunction with the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.

The Boston Pride has a list as well.

You can find the lists here When You Read, You Score! | Boston Bruins (nhl.com) and you can check out the books at your local library.

Recreation Station on Pappas Way

If games are more your thing, head over to the Recreation Station on Pappas Way, the street connecting South Boston to Boston’s Seaport.

The Recreation Station is a free game and activity lending library that provides a variety of seasonal activities for all ages, including fitness gear, lawn games, books, and more.

It’s open daily from 7 am-9 pm and to get your hands on some games, you just need the free lockbox code available here: Recreation Station (pappasway.com).

Go enjoy these cool ways to have fun during the dog days of summer!

