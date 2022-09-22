To Check Out This Weekend: C Street Pop-Up in South Boston

There’s a new spot in South Boston to stop and shop: The C Street Pop-Up at Iron Works. At the cross of Baxter St and C Street, it hosts eight local vendors and artists.

Wild One, the second business child of the founders of Southie’s Love Child, provides the beverages for your visit. They feature wine, beer, and non-alcoholic favorites from local makers, including their neighbors Castle Island Brewery.

Right next door, EBO Grocery will provide the food. It’s picnic style; guests are encouraged to grab something from the mini grocery and enjoy it at the tables and chairs on site.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you're looking for clothes, check out Pioneers Performance Streetwear. Or try on chic sunglasses from Solar Flair Optics.

If home is on your mind, there's art from This Is An Original Work of Art and artists Garcia Cristina Studio and Anna Whitham Co.

If you're looking for a special gift, go to In Good Company or give yourself a present with skincare from Buttah Beauty,

The pop-up has plans to operate through the winter.

For more on the C Street Pop-Up visit: C Street Pop-Up (ironworkscstreet.com)

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Hubbub, our free weekly newsletter with family-friendly adventures for you and for your family around Boston!

Let's Dance is this weekend, a free event at the Rose Kennedy Greenway featuring dance lessons! For more info, go to allinclusivebos.com.