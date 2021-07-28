TrailblazHers Run Co., Paving the Path to a More Inclusive Running Community in Boston

There’s a new run crew in town and it’s gaining traction fast: TrailblazHers Run Co.

The all-female run crew launched in the summer of 2020 after years of women asking co-founder Liz Rock to host more events like the annual Bra Run.

Rock and co-founders Frances Ramirez and Abeo Powder jumped right in to create this inclusive group, creating a space for women of all races and abilities to lace up.

They host monthly Self-Care Sundays where they collaborate with like-minded people and businesses in the community to celebrate and uplift one another.

Get ready to watch them grow. When asked what she hopes for the group, Rock answered “I want more.”

For more, watch the story above.