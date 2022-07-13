Concerts in Boston: See Who's Hitting The Stage in 2022

Some of the music industry's biggest acts are set to light up stages in Boston and across Massachusetts this year.

However, city officials continue to encourage residents and concertgoers to take precaution as COVID-19 cases around New England continue to rise.

"Get treatment ASAP if you have COVID-19" and "stay home if sick," state officials said in a tweet encouraging residents to protect themselves and family members.

From pop to rap and everything else in between, here are some upcoming concerts - including dates and ticket prices - coming to the Boston area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

July Concerts

Zac Brown Band: Out in the Middle Tour

Date: July 15

Where: Fenway Park

Tickets: $175 - $1,570

Click here for more information

New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022

Date: July 15 - 16

Where: TD Garden

Tickets: $29.95 - $486

Click here for more information

Jeremih + DJ Sprinking

Date: July 15 - 16

Where: Big Night Live

Tickets: $19.50

Click here for more information

Third Eye Blind: Summer Gods Tour 2022

Date: July 16, 21

Where: Xfinity Center

Tickets: $25 - $350

Click here for more information

One Republic: Never Ending Summer Tour

Date: July 19, 22

Where: Xfinity Center

Tickets: $30.50 - $312.80

Click here for more information

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour

Date: July 20

Where: Xfinity Center

Tickets: $41.50 - $588.00

Click here for more information

The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Date: July 21

Where: Gillette Stadium

Tickets: $59.60 - $4,500

Click here for more information

Keith Urban: The Speed of Now World Tour

Date: July 22

Where: Xfinity Center

Tickets: $29.50 - $312.50

Click here for more information

Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One Of Them Ones Tour

Date: July 23

Where: Xfinity Center

Tickets: $39.00 - $1,250.00

Click here for more information

50 Cent

Date: July 23

Where: Big Night Live

Tickets: $49.50 - $69.50

Click here for more information

An Evening With Lea Michele: Life In Music

Date: July 24

Where: City Winery

Tickets: $55 - $72

Click here for more information

Lalah Hathaway

Date: July 25

Where: City WInery

Tickets: $55 - $72

Click here for more information

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Date: July 27-28

Where: Gillette Stadium

Tickets: $120 - $1,999

Click here for more information

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne: Freaks on Parade Tour

Date: July 30

Where: Xfinity Center

Tickets: $29.50 - $500.00

Click here for more information

Hanson – Red Green Blue 2022 Tour

Date: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Where: July 30

Tickets: $39.00

Click here for more information

Smokey Robinson

Date: July 30

Where: Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Tickets: $50.00 - $65.00

Click here for more information

Postmodern Jukebox

Date: July 31

Where: Cape Cod Melody Tent

Tickets: $77.00 - $185

Click here for more information

How are food deserts, concerts and lightbulbs related? LX News storyteller Cody Broadway connects the dots — touching on Farm Aid concerts, the growing problem of “food swamps” and the invention of the LED lightbulb.

August Concerts

Incubus with Sublime and ROME

Date: August 3

Where: Xfinity Center

Tickets: $25.00 - $277.00

Click here for more information

Barry Manilow: Hits 2022

Date: August 4

Where: TD Garden

Tickets: $49.95 - $600.00

Click here for more information

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

Date: August 5-6

Where: Fenway Park

Tickets: $59.50 - $149.50

Click here for more information

Shawn Mendes: Wonder, The World Tour

Date: August 5-6

Where: TD Gardens

Tickets: $59.50 - $302.75

Click here for more information

T.I.

Date: August 5

Where: Lynn Auditorium

Tickets: $47.00 - $256.00

Click here for more information

Sean Kingston – The Road to Deliverance Tour

Date: August 6

Where: Big Night Live

Tickets: $30.00

Click here for more information

Coi Leray

Date: August 7

Where: Paradise Rock Club

Tickets: $22.50

Click here for more information

Jade Novah

Date: August 8

Where: Brighton Music Hall

Tickets: $22.00 - $65.00

Click here for more information

Alicia Keys: The World Tour

Date: August 9

Where: Leader Bank Pavilion

Tickets: $225.00 - $870.00

Click here for more information

Pitbull: Can’t Stop Us Now

Date: August 9

Where: Xfinity Center

Tickets: $86.00 - $997.50

Click here for more information

Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour

Date: August 10

Where: Xfinity Center

Tickets: $38.00 - $490.00

Click here for more information

Kendrick Lamar – The Big Steppers Tour

Date: August 10

Where: TD Garden

Tickets: $119.00 - $971.00

Click here for more information

JAM’N 94.5 Presents Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip

Date: August 12

Where: Leader Bank Pavilion

Tickets: $39.50 - $450.00

Click here for more information

Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick

Date: August 12

Where: Xfinity Center

Tickets: $29.50 - $412.00

Click here for more information

This list will continue to be updated. Check back for the latest concerts, tours and musical performances.