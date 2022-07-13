Concerts in Boston: See Who's Hitting The Stage in 2022

Some of the music industry's biggest acts are set to light up stages in Boston and across Massachusetts this year.
However, city officials continue to encourage residents and concertgoers to take precaution as COVID-19 cases around New England continue to rise.
"Get treatment ASAP if you have COVID-19" and "stay home if sick," state officials said in a tweet encouraging residents to protect themselves and family members.
From pop to rap and everything else in between, here are some upcoming concerts - including dates and ticket prices - coming to the Boston area.
July Concerts
Zac Brown Band: Out in the Middle Tour
- Date: July 15
- Where: Fenway Park
- Tickets: $175 - $1,570
New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022
- Date: July 15 - 16
- Where: TD Garden
- Tickets: $29.95 - $486
Jeremih + DJ Sprinking
- Date: July 15 - 16
- Where: Big Night Live
- Tickets: $19.50
Third Eye Blind: Summer Gods Tour 2022
- Date: July 16, 21
- Where: Xfinity Center
- Tickets: $25 - $350
One Republic: Never Ending Summer Tour
- Date: July 19, 22
- Where: Xfinity Center
- Tickets: $30.50 - $312.80
Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour
- Date: July 20
- Where: Xfinity Center
- Tickets: $41.50 - $588.00
The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour
- Date: July 21
- Where: Gillette Stadium
- Tickets: $59.60 - $4,500
Keith Urban: The Speed of Now World Tour
- Date: July 22
- Where: Xfinity Center
- Tickets: $29.50 - $312.50
Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One Of Them Ones Tour
- Date: July 23
- Where: Xfinity Center
- Tickets: $39.00 - $1,250.00
50 Cent
- Date: July 23
- Where: Big Night Live
- Tickets: $49.50 - $69.50
An Evening With Lea Michele: Life In Music
- Date: July 24
- Where: City Winery
- Tickets: $55 - $72
Lalah Hathaway
- Date: July 25
- Where: City WInery
- Tickets: $55 - $72
Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour
- Date: July 27-28
- Where: Gillette Stadium
- Tickets: $120 - $1,999
Rob Zombie and Mudvayne: Freaks on Parade Tour
- Date: July 30
- Where: Xfinity Center
- Tickets: $29.50 - $500.00
Hanson – Red Green Blue 2022 Tour
- Date: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
- Where: July 30
- Tickets: $39.00
Smokey Robinson
- Date: July 30
- Where: Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Tickets: $50.00 - $65.00
Postmodern Jukebox
- Date: July 31
- Where: Cape Cod Melody Tent
- Tickets: $77.00 - $185
August Concerts
Incubus with Sublime and ROME
- Date: August 3
- Where: Xfinity Center
- Tickets: $25.00 - $277.00
Barry Manilow: Hits 2022
- Date: August 4
- Where: TD Garden
- Tickets: $49.95 - $600.00
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
- Date: August 5-6
- Where: Fenway Park
- Tickets: $59.50 - $149.50
Shawn Mendes: Wonder, The World Tour
- Date: August 5-6
- Where: TD Gardens
- Tickets: $59.50 - $302.75
T.I.
- Date: August 5
- Where: Lynn Auditorium
- Tickets: $47.00 - $256.00
Sean Kingston – The Road to Deliverance Tour
- Date: August 6
- Where: Big Night Live
- Tickets: $30.00
Coi Leray
- Date: August 7
- Where: Paradise Rock Club
- Tickets: $22.50
Jade Novah
- Date: August 8
- Where: Brighton Music Hall
- Tickets: $22.00 - $65.00
Alicia Keys: The World Tour
- Date: August 9
- Where: Leader Bank Pavilion
- Tickets: $225.00 - $870.00
Pitbull: Can’t Stop Us Now
- Date: August 9
- Where: Xfinity Center
- Tickets: $86.00 - $997.50
Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour
- Date: August 10
- Where: Xfinity Center
- Tickets: $38.00 - $490.00
Kendrick Lamar – The Big Steppers Tour
- Date: August 10
- Where: TD Garden
- Tickets: $119.00 - $971.00
JAM’N 94.5 Presents Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip
- Date: August 12
- Where: Leader Bank Pavilion
- Tickets: $39.50 - $450.00
Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick
- Date: August 12
- Where: Xfinity Center
- Tickets: $29.50 - $412.00
This list will continue to be updated. Check back for the latest concerts, tours and musical performances.