Concerts

Concerts in Boston: See Who's Hitting The Stage in 2022

The Weeknd and Elton John and Alicia Keys, oh my!

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some of the music industry's biggest acts are set to light up stages in Boston and across Massachusetts this year.

However, city officials continue to encourage residents and concertgoers to take precaution as COVID-19 cases around New England continue to rise.

"Get treatment ASAP if you have COVID-19" and "stay home if sick," state officials said in a tweet encouraging residents to protect themselves and family members.

From pop to rap and everything else in between, here are some upcoming concerts - including dates and ticket prices - coming to the Boston area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Summer 2022 5 hours ago

The Hingham Shipyard Concert Series is Back for Summer 2022

summer concerts Jun 28

Castle Hill Picnic Concerts Are Back

Business Jul 7

26% of Concertgoers Plan to Take on Debt to Attend Shows This Summer—Here's How to Avoid It

July Concerts

Zac Brown Band: Out in the Middle Tour

New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022

Jeremih + DJ Sprinking

Third Eye Blind: Summer Gods Tour 2022

One Republic: Never Ending Summer Tour

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour

The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Keith Urban: The Speed of Now World Tour

Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One Of Them Ones Tour

50 Cent

An Evening With Lea Michele: Life In Music

Lalah Hathaway

  • Date: July 25
  • Where: City WInery
  • Tickets: $55 - $72
  • Click here for more information

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne: Freaks on Parade Tour

Hanson – Red Green Blue 2022 Tour

Smokey Robinson

Postmodern Jukebox

How are food deserts, concerts and lightbulbs related? LX News storyteller Cody Broadway connects the dots — touching on Farm Aid concerts, the growing problem of “food swamps” and the invention of the LED lightbulb.

August Concerts

Incubus with Sublime and ROME

Barry Manilow: Hits 2022

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

Shawn Mendes: Wonder, The World Tour

T.I.

Sean Kingston – The Road to Deliverance Tour

Coi Leray

Jade Novah

Alicia Keys: The World Tour

Pitbull: Can’t Stop Us Now

Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour

Kendrick Lamar – The Big Steppers Tour

JAM’N 94.5 Presents Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip

Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick

This list will continue to be updated. Check back for the latest concerts, tours and musical performances.

This article tagged under:

ConcertsMassachusettsBOSTONsummer concerts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us