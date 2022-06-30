“Welcome to the Summer of Hell”: Survival Tips If You've Got a Flight Booked

You've seen the headlines: Hundreds of flights delayed, even canceled on any given day.

It's leading to ridiculously long lines at airports and chaos for families looking to finally get away after ridiculously long years.

The Hub Today's Colton Bradford and Maria Sansone sat down with Boston Globe travel writer and columnist Christopher Muther who says, first, "Welcome to the summer of hell!"

Then, he spells out things you can do if you've got your flight booked to help stay on top of your situation and plan for contingencies so you get from here to there without losing your sanity.