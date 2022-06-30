summer travel

“Welcome to the Summer of Hell”: Survival Tips If You've Got a Flight Booked

NBC Universal, Inc.

You've seen the headlines: Hundreds of flights delayed, even canceled on any given day.

It's leading to ridiculously long lines at airports and chaos for families looking to finally get away after ridiculously long years.

The Hub Today's Colton Bradford and Maria Sansone sat down with Boston Globe travel writer and columnist Christopher Muther who says, first, "Welcome to the summer of hell!"

Then, he spells out things you can do if you've got your flight booked to help stay on top of your situation and plan for contingencies so you get from here to there without losing your sanity.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More summer travel

consumer Jun 29

Planning to Fly This Summer? Consider These Tips to Avoid a Travel Disaster

travel Jun 24

Tips to Save on Summer Road Trips

This article tagged under:

summer travelBoston Globemaria sansoneColton Bradfordhub today
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us