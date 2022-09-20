Sponsored Content

What Are Your Toughest Odors to Beat? Take the Lysol Laundry Laundry Challenge

NBC Universal, Inc.

Talk about a big day at Fenway Park! The Boston Red Sox added a new name to the roster: Lysol Laundry Sanitizer.

In fact, Lysol is the official laundry sanitizer of the Sox and recently invited fans to Fenway to smell the difference between the “world’s stinkiest sock” and one sanitized with Lysol Laundry Sanitizer.

Kwani Lunis decided to sniff the situation out for herself and funny woman and Massachusetts native Rachel Dratch was was there to lend a hand. Watch above. It's pretty funny!

You can get in on the fun as well. All you have to do is try the product as directed on your smelliest laundry. Take the Lysol challenge and if you don’t love the results, Lysol will give you your money back.

