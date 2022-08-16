What to Expect at the 50th ASICS Falmouth Road Race

Lace up your sneakers: the 50th running of the ASICS Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, August 21st.
NBC10 Boston and Telemundo are excited to once again be the media and community partners of this beloved event.
Every year, the 7-mile seaside race draws a wide range of participants, from Olympians to elite and recreational runners.
This year, there will be a special panel in honor of the anniversary. The three women, the ONLY American women who've ever medaled in the marathon event at the Olympics will sit for a Q&A session on Saturday: Joan Benoit Samuelson, Deena Kastor, and Molly Seidel. They're bonified celebrities in the running world.
The race also provides scholarships, grants, and donations. According to Falmouth Road Race Board President Scott Ghelfi, the totals have added up to more than $5 million in the past ten years.
The official post-race party is at Shipwrecked, the seaside restaurant with a great view of the water...and the race.
For details on the race, go to FalmouthRoadRace,org.