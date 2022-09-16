What to Remember About Queen Elizabeth II's Influence on Style and Culture

There's a lot to remember about the beloved Queen Elizabeth II and the impact she had during her reign in the United Kingdom.

Boston Native Rachel Bowie, co-host of the 'Royally Obsessed' podcast, stopped by the Hub Today to talk about the Queen's iconic fashion sense and about who will take the crown when it comes to being the next culture and style idol.

Who, exactly, will try to follow in her footsteps and who will strike her/his own pose?

Watch above to see who Rachel picks. Who do you think will be the queen of fashion?

During the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II, she impacted the lives of many people, including several artists, who have paid tribute to the late queen in their work over the years. LX News Storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo discusses the impact Queen Elizabeth II had on pop culture.