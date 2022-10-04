entertainment news

What Will Happen In the Chicago-verse This Season? We Talk With the Stars of Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D.

              NBC’s 'One Chicago' lineup is off to another strong start! Viewers can’t get enough of their favorite Windy City stories and characters, including Maggie Lockwood, Sylvie Brett, and Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt.

Colton Bradford had a chance to talk to Marlyne Barrett, Kara Kilmer, and Amy Morton, the fierce ladies who bring those amazing roles to life every week on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., respectively.

Listen to see if they spilled any secrets on what to expect in upcoming episodes. Marlyne Barrett also gave a special shoutout to our Haitian community here in Boston and the surrounding areas.

Watch the interview to hear her message, and be sure to watch the entire Chicago franchise every Wednesday night on NBC10 Boston.

