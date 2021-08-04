What You Can See at Boston's Biggest Breakdancing Competition this Weekend

It's one of the biggest and best one-on-one dance battles in the world and it's coming to Boston! The Red Bull BC One Cypher Boston hosts the best b-boys and b-girls in the Northeast this weekend at Big Night Live.

B-Boy El Nino, President of the Boston Floor Lords, Boston's oldest breaking crew, is hosting the event. Sixteen b-boys and 8 b-girls will battle it out to be crowned the winner and have the opportunity to compete at Nationals later this month.

The event is open to all ages at no cost. All you have to do is RSVP online ahead of time.