Who's Your Hero? Nominate a 2023 Hero for the American Red Cross Boston Heroes Breakfast

The American Red Cross Boston is accepting nominations for their 2023 Heroes Breakfast. Do you have someone in mind?

To qualify, the person must have gone above and beyond in specific fields of interest such as first responders or nurses, the military, and, of course, good samaritans always deserve recognition. You can check the Red Cross nomination page for details.

Also, the selfless, generous or courageous act(s) must have taken place this year, so since January 1, 2022.

Nominations close on November 7, 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The winners will be announced at a Heroes Breakfast next March. The stations of NBC Boston are proud media sponsors of the breakfst.

For more details on how to give a shout out to your special hero, visit: Nominate a Hero | Red Cross of Massachusetts.

Nominate a hero today for the 2023 American Red Cross Boston Heroes Breakfast.