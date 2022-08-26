Why This May Be the Perfect Time to Teach Your Kids Chess

Chess is proven to help kids with a long list of developmental skills and can even set them up for long-term success.

Jon Sieber, a dad and co-founder of Story Time Chess, says now that school is back in session it may just be the time to introduce you child to the game.

He has successfully taught chess to more than 100,000 kids through its innovative teaching method and silly story-based curriculum and says there are many reasons this strategic game might be right for your child.

Chess Is Fun

Sieber says it's an old stigma that your child has to be a “STEM kid” to fall in love with chess.

He says, "I always ask, 'Does your child love silly stories filled with action and adventure?' If so, then, they can learn how to play chess."

Chess Promotes Social Skills

Through chess, kids are forced to think about the moves and thoughts of the player across from them. So, says Sieber, they learn important social skills and emotional intelligence. And they learn how to be a graceful, 'good' loser because chess demands sportsmanship.

Chess Teaches Patience

Sieber says you have to, by design, take your time, think through moves, wait for your opponent to move and anticipate his or her next move. The skills your kids learn will help them later in their adult lives.

Sieber says there are other reasons your kids should learn chess, including giving them an edge in the classroom. Watch his visit to The Hub Today above for details.

