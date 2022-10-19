Wonderfully Witchy: Simple DIY Home Decor Ideas for Halloween

Looking to get your home in tip-top shape for Halloween? Local designer and DIY enthusiast Kali Branch shares a few ways to scare the neighborhood, all while working within a budget.

From front door décor, like a lit-up witch hat, to a DIY flying cage ghost, Branch shares fun and easy spooky creations that will not only last but can give you something fun and festive to do with your family to get into the Halloween spirit.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Watch the full segment above to see how to make these Halloween decorations and more.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Hubbub, our free weekly newsletter with family-friendly adventures for you and for your family around Boston!

Things like ensuring full mobility can help your pet enjoy the costume as much as you.