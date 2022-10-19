Halloween

Wonderfully Witchy: Simple DIY Home Decor Ideas for Halloween

Show off the spookiest Halloween scene with these decorating projects.

Looking to get your home in tip-top shape for Halloween? Local designer and DIY enthusiast Kali Branch shares a few ways to scare the neighborhood, all while working within a budget.

From front door décor, like a lit-up witch hat, to a DIY flying cage ghost, Branch shares fun and easy spooky creations that will not only last but can give you something fun and festive to do with your family to get into the Halloween spirit.

Front Porch Decor: Hanging Witches Hats
Mod Podge DIY Decorative Pumpkins
Watch the full segment above to see how to make these Halloween decorations and more.

