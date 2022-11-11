Yankee Magazine's 4 Top Inns for Winter Getaways in New England

If you're looking for the perfect winter getaway, there is no better place than New England. From mountains for skiing and holiday tours to cozy Inns, there's no better place than right here to embrace the holidays with your friends and family.

Kim Knox Beckius is the new Travel and Branded Content Editor for Yankee Magazine. She shares her top picks fif you're ready to book right now.

4 of the Best Winter Getaway Locations in New England

1. The Red Lion Inn: Stockbridge, MA.

Everything here is themed around Norman Rockwell, based on his iconic Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas painting. Throughout the season, there are Santa-themed brunches and pop-ups including different beverages. There's also a guided behind-the-scenes tour that creates an immersive experience for visitors.



For more, visit: The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, MA - ReservationCounter.com

2. Harraseeket Inn: Freeport, ME.

The area is the ideal place for holiday shopping, given that the nearby L.L. Bean flagship store is open 24 hours a day. The Inn is within walking distance of all the local shops, perfect to get all your holiday shopping done. Their community tree allows people from all over the world to hang up ornaments and come back in the future to see how the tree has grown and evolved.



For more, visit: Harraseeket Inn - Guest Reservations

3. Westbrook Inn Bed and Breakfast: Westbrook, CT.

From local wineries to holiday high tea, if you stay at the Westbrook Inn, it's going to feel like Christmas time. And, if you choose to stay over from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day, Santa leaves you a locally-made gift.



For more, visit: Best Connecticut Bed and Breakfast Near the Shoreline | Westbrook Inn Bed and Breakfast (westbrookinn.com)

4. Inn at Ellis River: Jackson, NH.

The Inn at Ellis River is one of nine Country Inns of the White Mountains that get together for a cookie tour the second weekend in December.



For more, visit: Inn at Ellis River: A Bed and Breakfast in Jackson, New Hampshire Inn at Ellis River | Jackson NH Lodging New England