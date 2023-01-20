Kim Kardashian Makes Trip to Boston to Speak at Harvard Business School

Kim Kardashian was in Boston Friday, making an appearance at Harvard Business School.

Students inside the class said Kardashian spoke for about an hour and 45 minutes as part of a direct-to-consumer seminar. As she left she smiled she was greeted by cameras, smiling and saying "thank you for having me" when asked how she was liking Boston.

#EXCLUSIVE: #KimKardashian leaving Harvard Business School after speaking for nearly 2 hours. Students say they learned a ton. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/MhppzWlhAd — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) January 20, 2023

"I think a lot of people don't respect her as someone who is co-running a multi-billion dollar company," a student named Liz, who did not want to give her last name, told NBC10 Boston.

Liz said she found the remarks interesting and that she learned a lot.

"Just to learn from someone who has built such a successful business was really exciting and I think having the privacy of no cameras in the room, being able to have that candid conversation was special too," Liz said.

Kardashian posted a photo of the newly unveiled "The Embrace" statue on the Boston Common, which honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King, to her Instagram story.