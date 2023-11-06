Local producer hopes to create spirit of collaboration in Boston's music community

Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated producer Akachi and his producer collective BinkBoys are trying to elevate Boston's music scene to a national audience. Recently, he partnered with one of Boston's top hip-hop recording studios, Phoenix Down Recording, to organize and host “LINK WITH THE BINK,” an event aimed at bringing together creatives from across the greater Boston area. The event was held at Nubian Open Studios for the Arts, in the heart of Roxbury.

Both parties feel that, although there is an abundance of musical talent in Boston, the culture lacks strong awareness and cohesion. “LINK WITH THE BINK” was created to address those needs and inspire collaboration.

Activities consisted of a “Pass The AUX”, where artists had their songs spun by the DJ throughout the evening, a “Beat Battle”, where producers signed up and were given samples ahead of time and brought their work to the event to compete for prizes, and performances by special guests, such as underground heavyweights ATL Smook and Trap legend DJ Plugg. Well-known producers including “Yung Icey” & “Cloud” From Atlanta were both in attendance.

The event hosted vendor tables for local businesses sponsoring the event, including recording studio Do Over Don’t, sneaker vendor Deals By Drew, Coffee company Cometeer, and cannabis brand Cape Roots.

Bink group members include SonicKaboom, Bheavy, Akachi & Mackey. The group is considering hosting a second “LINK WITH THE BINK” following the event’s success.