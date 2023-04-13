Olympic Medalist Kara Goucher Talks New Memoir, Boston Marathon and Her Go-To Mantra

She is one of the fastest female long-distance runners in American history. Kara Goucher has competed at two Olympic Games, brought home the silver medal at the 2007 World Championship in the 10,000 meters, and earned a podium spot at both the Boston and New York City Marathons.

Her new memoir, "The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team," written with Mary Pilon, shares her love story with running.

She celebrates the high moments with pride and does not shy away from recounting the tough ones too.

When asked why she felt drawn to share now Goucher said that sharing what she went through “could change the (running) culture for the next generation.”

Since the book’s release, she has been positively overwhelmed with the outreach from peers and fans sharing similar experiences.

Goucher never officially retired but after placing fourth in the Olympic qualifying marathon in 2016 has shifted her running focus.

She continues in the sport, both on the streets and calls races for NBC Sports. She closes this conversation with a mantra she leans on when times get tough: “This too shall pass.”

Watch her full interview above in this latest On Her Mark episode with Hannah Donnelly.