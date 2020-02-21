Portobello Sandwich Recipe

Pargo (Snapper) cebiche with Leche de Tigre-
8 to 12 oz Fresh Snapper (one 1 to 2# fish)
2 cups of Key Lime Juice
1/4 cup brunoise red onion1/4 cup brunoise red pepper
1/4 bunch of cilantro (Leaf only)
1/4 cup evaporated milk
1/4 cup fish stock (use bones, head, and trims of snapper or buy already made)
Aji Amarillo (available at most supermarkets)
https://www.amazon.com/SOBREMESA-Peruvian-Aji-Amarillo-Gluten-Free/dp/B07VDBJY32/ref=sr_1_8?keywords=aji+amarillo&qid=1570114613&sr=8-8
popped corn to garnish
Pisco liquor.
Arepa de Portobello
For the Arepa:
2 giant portabella S+P (Roast or bake)
1 cup of cornmeal flour (PAN)
https://www.amazon.com/Harina-Pre-Cooked-White-35-27-Ounce/dp/B06Y2XM3NY/ref=sr_1_3?fpw=pantry&keywords=arina+pan&qid=1570114724&s=pantry&sr=8-3
1 and 1/4 cup of warm water
2 tbsp butter
1/2 cup of fresh corn
1 tbsp sugar
1 tsp of anise seeds
For de huitlacoche sauce-
1/2 cup of Huitlacoche
https://www.foodrepublic.com/2016/05/04/what-is-huitlacoche-and-how-do-you-cook-it/1/2 cup of heavy cream
1/2 cup of thyme
1/2 cup of garlic
Salt
(simmer all on a saucepan until reduced to 3/4 cup, blend, strain, adjust salt and set aside)
Plate Assembly-
1 cup sliced shitake
1 cup sliced crimini
2 cups of baby spinach
2 tbsp minced garlic
1/2 cup of fresh corn
roasted portabella arepa cut in 4
huitlacoche cream