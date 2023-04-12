Revere High School Students Put on First Musical in 30 Years

Wednesday is opening night for Revere High School's first musical in 30 years.

Students at the Massachusetts school are putting on "In the Heights," and their production is already getting attention from the Broadway star who wrote it.

"In the Heights" captures the story of immigrant life in a New York neighborhood, and the drama teacher knew what she was doing when she chose it. Revere High School's student body is more than half Hispanic.

"They cope with the same struggles these characters cope with, like language barriers and missing people still in their home countries," Kristina Menissian said.

Senior Sabrina Marques knows what that is like. She moved to the United States from Brazil, and next year, she will be one of the first in her family to attend college.

"That's why I understand my character. I get to love her. I get to play her the way she needs to be played," Marques said.

The students have been rehearsing the show since November, but never did they imagine it would get the attention of the Broadway star who wrote it, Lin Manuel Miranda. He sent them a personalized video message wishing them luck and reminding them to be a community on the stage.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, is this real?' I was just so excited. This is most thrilling thing and I get to be a part of it," Kathy Granados Alvarez said.

Students said his words of encouragement and the show he wrote make them feel seen in a way that will stay with them long after the final bow.

"This feeling, there's nothing like it, and I want to keep that feeling for the rest of my life," Marques said.

The school has performances of "In the Heights" Wednesday and Thursday this week.