Somerville

Somerville anticipating huge crowds Saturday at annual PorchFest

Hundreds of bands and musical artist will perform for free on porches in Somerville, Massachusetts

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Somerville, Massachusetts for the 14th annual PorchFest on Saturday.

Hundreds of bands and other musical artists will perform on porches for free to the public.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The indie rock band Guster drew the biggest crowd last year, but is not on the list of the nearly 500 performers this year.

"I got to see the tens of thousands of people clog the streets, clog driveways and sidewalks, and unfortunately, it created a slightly unsafe environment for everyone involved," Somerville City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr. said. "Last year, there was, around the Guster performance, an ambulance was needed."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This year, city leaders tell us PorchFest participants had to get badges to put on their porches, and 13 high-traffic roadways in the city are off limits for performers.

The six-hour event from noon until 6 p.m. will also now have volunteers helping direct attendees to performances on porches.

"I think Somerville is a beautiful place with beautiful people that know how to have a good time in the right way," said Jeff Shwom, a PorchFest participant and performer.

In case of bad weather, the makeup day for PorchFest is Sunday.

Click here for more information.

More Somerville news

Immigration 12 hours ago

Detained Tufts student must be transferred to Vermont, appeals court rules

Boston Business Journal May 5

New restaurant coming soon to Assembly Row in Somerville

Crime and Courts Apr 10

Man arrested in 2009 killing of woman found shot dead in parked car in Somerville

This article tagged under:

SomervilleMassachusettsMusic & Musicians
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us