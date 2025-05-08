Somerville anticipating huge crowds Saturday at annual PorchFest

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Somerville, Massachusetts for the 14th annual PorchFest on Saturday.

Hundreds of bands and other musical artists will perform on porches for free to the public.

The indie rock band Guster drew the biggest crowd last year, but is not on the list of the nearly 500 performers this year.

"I got to see the tens of thousands of people clog the streets, clog driveways and sidewalks, and unfortunately, it created a slightly unsafe environment for everyone involved," Somerville City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr. said. "Last year, there was, around the Guster performance, an ambulance was needed."

This year, city leaders tell us PorchFest participants had to get badges to put on their porches, and 13 high-traffic roadways in the city are off limits for performers.

The six-hour event from noon until 6 p.m. will also now have volunteers helping direct attendees to performances on porches.

"I think Somerville is a beautiful place with beautiful people that know how to have a good time in the right way," said Jeff Shwom, a PorchFest participant and performer.

In case of bad weather, the makeup day for PorchFest is Sunday.

