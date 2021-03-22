celebrity sleepover

Meet the Host of Celebrity Sleepover

Bananas, who joined 1st Look as host in 2018,  got his start on MTV's reality series "The Real World," before becoming a fan-favorite fixture on MTV's "The Challenge." With his chameleon-like ability to adapt to his surroundings, unpredictable mixture of craftiness, charisma, intelligence and kindness, he more than lives up to his nickname, "Johnny Bananas."  During the last year, he’s been spending lots of time in the kitchen with his “Cooking In Quarantine” series on YouTube and a stint on Food Network’s “Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition.” 

LXTV
Meet the Host of Celebrity Sleepover
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

celebrity sleepoverjohnny bananas
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us