Meet the Host of Celebrity Sleepover Bananas, who joined 1st Look as host in 2018, got his start on MTV's reality series "The Real World," before becoming a fan-favorite fixture on MTV's "The Challenge." With his chameleon-like ability to adapt to his surroundings, unpredictable mixture of craftiness, charisma, intelligence and kindness, he more than lives up to his nickname, "Johnny Bananas." During the last year, he’s been spending lots of time in the kitchen with his “Cooking In Quarantine” series on YouTube and a stint on Food Network’s “Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition.”