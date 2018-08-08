An Adrenaline Rush, Close to Home

The following content is created in consultation with K1 Speed. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Boston’s editorial staff. To learn more about K1 Speed, visit K1Speed.com.

Whether you’re a racing novice, or you can talk about cars in your sleep, go karting is the perfect outing for any thrill-seeker. At K1 Speed, enjoy life in the fast lane with swift and safe go karts—in a competitive but welcoming environment. Drivers, start your engines.

Arrive and Drive

With exciting tracks and thrilling twists and turns, New England's K1 Speed locations offer some of the best of go karting in the nation. With ‘Arrive and Drive,’ all you have to do is show up, ready to race! Enjoy authentic racing and explosive speed with advanced European electric karts and indoor asphalt tracks. Vroom vroom.

Suit up, champ

Race like a champion, with the right gear. Get free ‘back to school’ swag, like t-shirts and backpacks, when you buy races at K1 Speed in August. Or check out the Pro shop for comfortable, stylishly designed racing suits, gloves and helmets. And real racing fans are in for a treat—check out a collection of authentic racing memorabilia at K1 Speed.

Join the big leagues

If you’re in it to win it, fuel your competitive spirit with indoor karting race leagues. Join the Challenge GP Adult Racing League to improve your skills behind the wheel and meet other racing enthusiasts. Or, if you have pre-teens that can’t seem to get enough of the fast lane, sign them up for the youth league (no drivers license necessary!). First stop: K1 Speed, next stop: NASCAR.

Bond with your team

Teams that race together, stay together. Whether you’re planning a party with friends, or looking for a unique team-building corporate event, K1 Speed is ideal for groups. Enjoy catering of your choice, and get down to business in one of the meeting rooms—and on the racetrack.

Refuel and recharge

After a busy day, sometimes the biggest thrill is just taking some time to unwind. At K1 Speed, refuel with food options at the Pit Café and grab a drink (after you’re done racing), or enjoy a friendly game of pool with your crew.