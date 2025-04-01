Food & Drink

Chipotle is giving away over $1 million worth of free burritos. Here's how to get one

To win, users will need to guess the correct order combination through Chipotle's game.

By Benjamin Gamson

A employee sprinkles cheese on a burrito at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2013. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is scheduled to release earnings data on July 18. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

White rice or brown rice? Black beans or pinto beans? What kind of protein? 

What may seem like a simple answer when ordering dinner can be an opportunity to win a buy-one-get-one-free code for a burrito. Chipotle is giving out codes to customers who pick the correct combination each hour.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The popular Mexican fast-food restaurant will be giving over $1 million worth of free burritos ahead of National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 3. 

Burrito Vault can be played on UnlockBurritoDay.com. The game will give away 157,500 buy-one-get-one-free entree codes. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Each hour, 2,500 codes will be awarded to the first people who can successfully guess a burrito-order combination. The player must pick the correct combination of a Chipotle order, guessing each ingredient.  

The first person each hour who guesses the code to the vault correctly wins free burritos for a year. 

The Scene

Guinness World Records 22 hours ago

Navy veteran using his crochet skills to chase a world record 

Television 23 hours ago

These are the top TV homes people want to live in

Those who win free burritos for a year will be awarded 52 credits for regular entrees. 

The buy-one-get-one free codes are limited to one per entry. Winners can redeem that prize on Thursday.

On Thursday, Chipotle rewards members can use the code DELIVER to access a $0 delivery fee when ordering. 

The contest runs until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 2.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkRestaurantsfood
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us