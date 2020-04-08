Churro Cheer: Make the Disneyland Classic at Home

What to Know Disneyland just shared a recipe for Churro Bites

The theme park is temporarily closed

Churro Bites involve a few baking staples, plus hot oil and a piping bag

How do you take your Disneyland park churro?

Do you nosh it while standing in line for Dumbo the Flying Elephant? Do you enjoy it while seated on a bench near Sleeping Beauty Castle?

Or do you do both, because there's never not a good place to devour the classic treat?

While these #SaferatHome weeks can't deliver you a view of the iconic Disneyland park castle, you can find a ray of sunshine, or at least a taste of sweetness, that is synonymous with The Happiest Place on Earth.

For the Anaheim-based theme park just shared the recipe for its celebrated confection, in Churro Bites form, so that fans can make the goodie at home.

The recipe is part of the new #DisneyMagicMoments, a site devoted to ways Disney devotees can connect with Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, not to mention their favorite characters, stories, and treats, while awaiting the day that they can return to their parks.

So how does one make a Disneyland churro in their own kitchen?

You may have a few or all of the ingredients on hand now, as churro-making involves the baking staples: eggs, flour, canola oil, and other pantry basics are on the list.

There is a piping bag involved, and, yes, to get that crispier outer churro exterior, you'll need to fry your goodies before they're done. So having an adult at the helm, to manage the hot oil, is the wise way to go.

What will you use for dipping sauce? Or do you take your Churro Bites neat?

However you chow down on your churros, know that you'll be back near the castle, or Dumbo, one day soon, biting into the crunchy-soft-cinnamon-strong sweet that is as Disneyland as fireworks, balloons, and a wave from Mickey.

