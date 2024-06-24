Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on the 4th of July. Here's how to get yours

On this Fourth of July, before chowing down a few hot dogs, make sure to go get your free doughnut courtesy of Krispy Kreme.

The popular doughnut chain announced a doughnut giveaway on America's birthday this year, along with a collection of new doughnut flavors perfect for anyone celebrating the red, white and blue this summer.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here's what to know:

How can you get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme this 4th of July?

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut to anyone who shows up to one of their participating locations dressed in red, white and blue this Fourth of July.

You can find store locations here.

The chain is limiting the deal to one doughnut per customer.

What doughnut flavors has Krispy Kreme released for the 4th of July?

Krispy Kreme is also rolling out special "Star Spangled Sweetness" themed doughnuts that will surely liven up any Independence Day party.

Here is what is available now through the Fourth of July:

Freedom Flag doughnut: A glazed doughnut with white icing and red icing stripes, along with blue and gold sprinkles.

Cotton Candy Sparkler doughnut: A glazed doughnut with blue icing and cotton candy sugar, along with white and red buttercreme dollops.

Firework Cookies & Kreme Filled doughnut: An unglazed doughnut filled with their popular Cookies & Kreme filling, topped with red icing and decorated with a blue icing swirl and rocket candy piece.

Chocolate Iced with Patriotic Sprinkles doughnut: A glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.