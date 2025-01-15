14 National Bagel Day deals to save you some dough

National Bagel Day only comes once a year, but we prefer to celebrate the magnificent brunch staple much more frequently.

From breakfast sandwiches to bagels with cream cheese, there are a myriad of ways to enjoy the doughy delight. And in honor of National Bagel Day on Wednesday, Jan. 15, many brands are serving up some tempting deals.

From freebies to discounts, here are the sales you’ll want to keep an eye on.

Bagel Brothers of New York

Bagel Brothers of New York is discounting its entire website by 25% for TODAY.com readers between Jan. 15 — 19 using the code BAGEL2TODAY.

Biggby Coffee

On Jan. 15, participating Biggby Coffee locations will give customers 50% off bagel sandwiches.

Bruegger’s

New Bruegger’s Bagels customers who sign up for the chain’s rewards program can get a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase at participating locations nationwide.

Einstein Bagels

To celebrate National Bagel Day, Einstein Bagels is giving customers who join its loyalty program a free egg sandwich with purchase at participating locations while placing an order online or in the app.

Ess-a-Bagel

Through Feb. 10, Ess-a-Bagel is running three deals on Goldbelly in honor of National Bagel Day:

Bagel brunch for 12 plus six free bagels and a free pound of spread

Bagel brunch for six plus six free bagels and a free half pound of spread

A dozen bagels plus 12 free bagels

Goldbelly

To celebrate National Bagel Day, Goldbelly is offering TODAY.com readers $20 off their first Goldbelly purchase of $100+ using the code TODAY20. The offer is valid for new customers and excludes shipping and sale items.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is giving TODAY.com readers 20% off breakfast gifts using the code BAGELTODAY through Jan. 31.

Grandma’s Chicken Soup

To celebrate National Bagel Day and National Soup Month, Grandma’s Chicken Soup is offering TODAY.com readers $10 off the brand’s soup and bagel package. Use the code BAGELS between Jan. 15 — 19 to score the deal.

H&H Bagels

H&H Bagels is offering bagel lovers 10% off all nationwide shipping orders on Jan. 15 with the code BAGELDAY10. Additionally, customers who sign up for the brand’s rewards program via the H&H Bagels App between Jan. 15 — 22 will get 100 points.

Manhattan Bagel

Manhattan Bagel customers who sign up for the company’s eClub will receive a free bagel and cream cheese.

New Yorker Bagels

For National Bagel Day, New Yorker Bagels is offering customers $5 off any two or three dozen box plus free express shipping using the code National. The offer includes the following boxes: The New Yorker, 2 Dozen Custom Box and The Astoria.

Noah’s NY Bagels

Noah’s NY Bagels customers who join the shop’s rewards programs can get a free bagel and shmear with purchase.

Panera

Panera rewards members who try the chain’s new Asiago Bagel Stacks between Jan. 15 — 21 can get a reward for a free bagel on their next visit. Asiago Bagel Stacks are available in three varieties: Chicken Roma, Spicy Steak and Zesty Tuscan.

Wolferman’s

Between Jan. 9 — 15, Wolferman’s is offering customers 15% off select orders using the code BAGEL15.

